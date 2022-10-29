Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles at WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opened up with Butch and Ridge Holland defeating Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn due to an argument breaking out between Zayn and Jey Uso. WWE then announced Butch and Holland vs. The Usos for Crown Jewel, with the titles on the line.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Crown Jewel.

