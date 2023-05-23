Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for WWE Night of Champions.

Natalya and Ripley both came to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. The May 8 SmackDown saw Natalya save Dana Brooke from an attack by Ripley after their singles bout, which Ripley won. Natalya and Ripley then had words backstage the following week, and Ripley promised to end Natalya’s career if Natalya gets in the way again. The feud continued on tonight’s go-home show with Ripley promising to make an example of Natalya and make her regret coming to RAW, and to end her legendary career. WWE then announced the bout for Night of Champions.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

