The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Heading into the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, All Elite Wrestling has announced some updates to the lineup.
Now confirmed for the show is an update from Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who will address their ongoing rivalry with FTR heading into AEW All Out: Toronto, as well as Brodido vs. Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.
Also scheduled for the 9/3 Dynamite this week is Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship.
#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT
World Tag Team Title@Brodyxking/@bandidowrestler
vs
Death Riders
Brodido have challenged any team in AEW to a title fight TONIGHT,
+ the challenge has been accepted by 2/3 of the former World Trios Champs @ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/80XgjmRAfg
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 3, 2025
TONIGHT!
AEW returns to the historic @2300Arena with a huge TBS Title Match and an All Star 8-Man Tag!
Be there LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork and @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/biKudkH0iQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2025
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT!
AEW World Champion
Hangman Page/@KennyOmegamanX/@Jet2Flyy/@SpeedballBailey
vs
TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro/@Walking_Weapon/@youngbucks
Don’t miss Hangman/Kenny Omega/JetSpeed vs Fletcher/Alexander/Young Bucks,
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Vwx7T67gTs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2025
#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max
TONIGHT!
TBS Title
Mercedes Moné vs @HailWindsor
Windsor says she’s proven she can make Mercedes tap, + she can do it again!
After @MercedesVarnado disrespected @WillOspreay, Windsor wants payback + TBS Title, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dm1rwVQmHI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2025
#AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
TONIGHT!
We'll Hear From Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland + Christian Cage!@Christian4Peeps + @RatedRCope made the first move against FTR last week ahead of the match in their hometown of Toronto at #AEWAllOut, and we'll hear from them TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/LqYTNks5Aw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2025