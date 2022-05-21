Anna Jay vs. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is now official for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Cargill issued a warning to Jay during tonight’s AEW Rampage, and the match was confirmed for the pay-per-view. Cargill previously defeated Jay on the January 21 edition of Rampage.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announced start time is 7:30pm ET or 4:30pm local time, which is likely when The Buy-In will begin.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing, along with the clip from Rampage:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

It's official!! #TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill defends her Title against @annajay___ at #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE from Las Vegas, NV on PPV Sunday, May 29th! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lGmvKaBX8z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2022

