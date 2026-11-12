Another championship match has been added to the lineup for AEW Full Gear 2026.

During the November 11 combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from West Valley City, Utah, Tommaso Ciampa successfully defended his AEW National Championship against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

The victory marked Ciampa’s first successful title defense since capturing the championship from Andrade El Idolo on the November 7 episode of AEW Collision.

His celebration didn’t last long.

Following the match, Ilja Dragunov confronted Ciampa and announced that he would be challenging him for the AEW National Championship at Full Gear this Saturday night.

Ciampa vs. Dragunov joins a stacked lineup for AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday, November 14, from Phoenix, Arizona, which includes Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships and The Brawling Birds vs. Wrathlander for the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships.

Also advertised for the 11/14 PPV in Phoenix is Hangman Page & Brodido vs. New Level & Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Trios Championships, and the highly-anticipated Anarchy in the Arena bout pitting Team Death Riders led by Jon Moxley vs. Team The Cut led by Jay White.

Meanwhile, another significant development took place during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and Collision special.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR in the deciding match of their Best-of-Five series, securing a 3-2 series victory. As a result, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have officially earned a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

UPDATE: There will be a three-way TBS title tilt with Queen Aminata vs. Persephone vs. Maya World taking place at the AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view. The announcement was made after Aminata made her first successful title defense in the main event of the 11/11 double Dynamite and Collision show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.