A title match is now official for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event scheduled for this November.

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné officially challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship at next month’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

In a backstage segment with Renee Paquette, Statlander accepted the challenge that Moné had issued following AEW WrestleDream this past Saturday.

The two have a long-running rivalry that dates back to Moné’s reign as TBS Champion, and this will mark their third singles clash, but the first with the AEW Women’s World Championship on-the-line.

Earlier in the night, Moné hosted a “championship celebration” to commemorate holding a staggering 12 titles across multiple promotions. The segment quickly went off the rails when Statlander and Harley Cameron crashed the party. After Cameron upset Moné with her “Mini Moné” puppet show, before Statlander ultimately sent “The CEO” face-first into a cake before putting her through a table.

Their upcoming showdown at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view next month will be Moné’s second attempt at capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship. She previously came up short in her first opportunity against then-champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at All In Texas this past July.

Mercedes Moné holds two previous wins over Kris Statlander, both coming in TBS Championship matches, first at last year’s AEW Full Gear, and again at AEW Worlds End.

The bout marks the first officially announced match for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The #AEW Women’s World Champion @callmekrisstat responds to the challenge from TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado for #AEWFullGear! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/f3n3Va7Cpr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025