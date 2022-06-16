The AEW Women’s World Title match is now official for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite saw Toni Storm defeat Britt Baker in singles action. Rebel and Jamie Hayter interfered for Baker early on, but AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa came out and chased Hayter to the back. Storm later finished Baker off with Storm Zero for the win. After the match, Rosa came back out and posed with the title as Storm celebrated.

AEW then confirmed Storm vs. Rosa for the title at Forbidden Door.

This will be Rosa’s fourth title defense since becoming champion at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16 by defeating Baker in a Steel Cage. Since then she retained over Nyla Rose at Battle of The Belts II on April 16, retained over Serena Deeb at Double Or Nothing on May 29, and retained over Marina Shafir on last week’s Dynamite. Storm has worked seven singles matches since signing with AEW in March. She defeated The Bunny in her debut, Gigi Rey on Dark in mid-April, Diamante on Dark in early May, Hayter on the May 11 Dynamite, Zeda Zhang on Dark this month, and Baker on tonight’s show. Her one singles loss was to Baker on the May 25 Third Anniversary Dynamite.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card, along with related photos and clips from Dynamite:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

