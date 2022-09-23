The Impact World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Last night’s Victory Road go-home edition of Impact Wrestling saw The Motor City Machine Guns defeat NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match to earn a title match against Impact World Tag Team Champions The OGK.

Impact then announced Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for Bound For Glory, with the titles on the line.

Sabin and Shelley vs. The OGK’s stablemates PCO and Vincent was also announced for tonight’s Victory Road special. You can click here for the updated Victory Road card.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Victory Road Triple Threat Revolver Winner vs. Mike Bailey (c)

