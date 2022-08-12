The X Division Title match has been finalized for Friday’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event.

Tonight’s Emergence go-home edition of Impact saw Mike Bailey retain the X Division Title over Rocky Romero. Bailey will now go on to Emergence to defend his title against #1 contender Jack Evans.

Emergence will mark the official Impact singles debut for Evans. He was scheduled to compete in Ultimate X at Slammiversary, but missed the show due to an injury. Impact has since announced Evans as the new #1 contender for Emergence. Evans made his Impact debut back in September 2018 at the Impact tapings in Mexico, participating in a Fatal 4 Way with Cameron Grimes, Puma King and the winner, Petey Williams. He also worked the Impact vs. Lucha Underground tapings in April 2018, participating in a 6-Way. Evans also worked two matches for the original TNA in 2011, winning his debut over Tony Nese and Jesse Sorensen in June of that year, then coming up short in a Fatal 4 Way at Destination X 2011, in a match that also included Joaquin Wilde, Low Ki and winner Austin Aries.

Friday’s match will be Bailey’s fifth title defense since winning the title in Ultimate X at Slammiversary on June 19, by defeating former champion Ace Austin, Andrew Everett, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Kenny King. He has recent successful title defenses over Miguel, Alan Angels, 1 Called Manders, Jack Cartwheel, and now Romero.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live tomorrow night, Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)

AAW Heavyweight Title Match

1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

