Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend her title at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Impact episode saw Taya Valkyrie challenge Purrazzo to a title match at Hard To Kill. Valkyrie warned that Purrazzo is lucky she hasn’t had to face her yet, but that time will come next month.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. TBD (Havok and Nevaeh or Jazz and Jordynne Grace)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

Sorry I’m a little busy celebrating being Knockout Of The Year 2020…. I’ll get back to you soon… #Virtuosa 👁 #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/gAAwsQQVHj — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 23, 2020

