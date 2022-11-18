The tournament finals for the vacant Impact Wrestling X-Division Title are now official for Over Drive.

Tonight’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact opened with Black Taurus defeating PJ Black in the semi-finals to advance to Over Drive. Taurus will now face Trey Miguel for the vacant X-Division Title.

The tournament saw Taurus defeat Laredo Kid in the opening round, while Black defeated Yuya Uemura to make it to the semi-finals. Miguel defeated Alan Angels in the opening round, while Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to face Miguel in the semis, which Miguel won.

The X-Division Title has been vacant since Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C in exchange for a match with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Over Drive tomorrow night. Kazarian relinquished the title on the October 20 edition of Impact, just two weeks after he won the title from Bailey at Bound For Glory.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card, along with a clip from tonight’s Impact opener:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

