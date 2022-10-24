Major League Wrestling will once more be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3.

Davey Richards faced Thrillbilly Silas to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at NWA 74. Now, he will defend the title against Colby Corino at NWA What Hard Times 3.

Speaking on social media, both guys discussed their upcoming bout, with Colby referring to it as a “dream match situation” and both men saying they couldn’t wait to face off.