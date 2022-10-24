Major League Wrestling will once more be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3.
Davey Richards faced Thrillbilly Silas to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at NWA 74. Now, he will defend the title against Colby Corino at NWA What Hard Times 3.
Speaking on social media, both guys discussed their upcoming bout, with Colby referring to it as a “dream match situation” and both men saying they couldn’t wait to face off.
Another top notch wrestler coming for the @MLW National Openweight Title! @nwa keeps sending their best- and they'll get mine in return! Better man win! pic.twitter.com/cw41zdnDpv
— 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) October 23, 2022
dream match#HardTimes3 pic.twitter.com/k9VdMLnU2H
— Colby Corino (@ColbyCorino) October 22, 2022