The ROH Pure Title match has been officially announced for the upcoming “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view.

ROH has announced that Josh Woods will defend the Pure Title against Brian Johnson at the pay-per-view. Johnson became the new #1 contender after defeating John Walters on ROH TV this past weekend.

ROH “Final Battle: End Of An Era” will take place on Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale now at this link. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

