The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match is now official for the Great American Bash.

Tonight’s NXT go-home show opened with a Triple Threat to crown new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way. That match saw Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, plus Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

WWE then confirmed Shirai and Stark vs. The Way with the titles on the line at the Great American Bash.

The NXT Great American Bash will take place next Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s opener:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

