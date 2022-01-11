Doudrop vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Doudrop become the new #1 contender by winning a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

The match saw Lynch hit the ring from the announce table, and attack Belair as she was going for the pin on Morgan. Lynch and Belair ended up fighting at ringside, until Lynch tossed Belair over the announce table. Doudrop then hit the second rope splash on Morgan for the pin to win and become the new #1 contender. After the match, Lynch entered the ring for a handshake, but she slapped Doudrop instead. Doudrop then blocked the Man-Handle Slam and Lynch retreated to the floor, shocked at Doudrop’s block.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s RAW main event:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, 21 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

(Not confirmed as of this writing.)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1480748431333371908

