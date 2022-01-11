Doudrop vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.
Tonight’s RAW main event saw Doudrop become the new #1 contender by winning a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.
The match saw Lynch hit the ring from the announce table, and attack Belair as she was going for the pin on Morgan. Lynch and Belair ended up fighting at ringside, until Lynch tossed Belair over the announce table. Doudrop then hit the second rope splash on Morgan for the pin to win and become the new #1 contender. After the match, Lynch entered the ring for a handshake, but she slapped Doudrop instead. Doudrop then blocked the Man-Handle Slam and Lynch retreated to the floor, shocked at Doudrop’s block.
The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s RAW main event:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, 21 Superstars TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA
WWE Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)
(Not confirmed as of this writing.)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Mixed Tag Team Match
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse
Vincent Van GOAT@BeckyLynchWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y7sDuJl
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
Who will earn the right to challenge @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at the #RoyalRumble? pic.twitter.com/ORzOVLElEm
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
😲😲😲@YaOnlyLivvOnce#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8FJ09Dl37z
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
👏👏👏@DoudropWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MniyTUYMQz
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1480748431333371908
How many ❤️ can @BeckyLynchWWE get for those adorable goats?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sL9qPJEee9
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
An opportunity in the BIG TIME awaits @BiancaBelairWWE, @YaOnlyLivvOnce or @DoudropWWE…
Who will take on @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble?! pic.twitter.com/nrzQcpD5yw
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
LIV FOREVER@YaOnlyLivvOnce#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qppP21nQyN
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
😣😣😣@BeckyLynchWWE gets involved and costs @BiancaBelairWWE the match!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NquhoO09Bf
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
At #RoyalRumble, @BeckyLynchWWE will have to put her championship on the line against … @DoudropWWE!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uc8HDLRVqO
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
It's @DoudropWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble!!! pic.twitter.com/3972y13IkF
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
That was a mistake, @BeckyLynchWWE…@DoudropWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aFpPf2TuCg
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.