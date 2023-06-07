AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title during tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Last Friday’s AEW House Rules live event saw Statlander retain over Anna Jay. Statlander operates as an Open Challenge champion, so Jay demanded a rematch for Dynamite and Statlander accepted.

This will be Statlander’s fourth title defense since winning the strap from Jade Cargill at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 28. She retained over Nyla Rose on the May 31 Dynamite, retained over Jay in the aforementioned House Rules live event match on June 2 in Tupelo, then retained over Lady Frost the next night at the House Rules show in Huntsville.

Below is the updated card for this week’s Dynamite at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs:

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Swerve Strickland

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the main event for the Collision premiere

