The AEW International Title will be on the line during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode from St. Louis.

It was announced during this week’s Rampage that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against The Butcher on Dynamite. This will be Cassidy’s second title defense since the All-Atlantic Title was re-branded to the International Title as he retained over Jeff Jarrett on the March 15 Dynamite.

The Butcher vs. Cassidy title match comes after Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher and The Blade at the AEW House Rules live event on March 18. Allin and Cassidy were then attacked backstage after the match, which led to a Trios match on this week’s Dynamite. That match saw Cassidy, Allin and Sting defeat Butcher, Blade and Kip Sabian.

This match will mark The Butcher’s first singles bout since losing to Wardlow on the April 20, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis:

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against The Butcher

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defends against Jeff Cobb

