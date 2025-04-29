The lineup for WWE’s next premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night.

During the April 28 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., Becky Lynch explained her actions on last week’s Raw After Mania show.

According to “The Man,” she was the mystery attacker who took out Bayley heading into WrestleMania 41. She then spoke about her attack of Lyra Valkyria on last week’s show.

This brought out the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion to have a promo battle with “Big Time Becks,” which culminated in physicality, but not before a challenge was extended and accepted for a match between the two, with the aforementioned title on-the-line, at the upcoming WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.

Featuring a main event of John Cena vs. Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” for the Undisputed WWE Championship, WWE Backlash: St. Louis is scheduled to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. on May 10, 2025.

Who attacked Bayley during WrestleMania weekend?!

We have our ANSWER!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/D9w7WoX713 — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025