The Street Profits are your new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

Tonight’s RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to become the new #1 contenders in the finals of the RK-Bronament. WWE then announced that Orton and Riddle will defend the straps against The Street Profits at Sunday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song

