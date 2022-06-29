The title matches are now set for the WWE NXT Great American Bash.

WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Grayson Waller on next Tuesday’s special episode.

Waller and Hayes have worked together as of late, but tonight’s go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Waller ask Hayes to sign some merchandise for his mother and friends back in Australia, who are allegedly big fans of The A-Champ. Hayes didn’t realize it at the time, but he was tricked into signing a contract for next week’s title match.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with footage of Hayes, Waller and Trick on tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

