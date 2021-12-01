Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event.

Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.

This will be the first match and the first title defense for Imperium since they won the straps from MSK at the Halloween Havoc special on October 26.

The NXT WarGames special event will air this Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

