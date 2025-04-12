The lineup for WrestleMania 41 continued to take shape on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley emerged victorious in a multi-team women’s gauntlet to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Valkyria and Bayley defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Maxxine Dupri & Natalya, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, B-Fab & Michin, as well as Piper Niven & Alba Fyre all in one night to earn a shot at reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Additionally, WWE later confirmed on SmackDown that the Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match at WrestleMania 41 will be contested under “Sin City Street Fight” rules.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.