The feud between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to wrap up at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a Face-Off segment between the two rivals. Belair then challenged Belair to an “I Quit” match at the pay-per-view, and Bayley accepted. The title will be on the line.

Belair retained over Bayley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, her first title defense after winning the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Belair then retained over Bayley again at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on June 20, inside the Cell structure.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

“I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

" I just realized how excited I am to hear you say those words, I quit." – @BiancaBelairWWE to @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OgRtA95TqT — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021

