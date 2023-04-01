AEW has announced more matches and a new segment for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY.

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black will defend against Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on Dynamite.

The Trios Title match comes after Rampage saw Taylor and Beretta wrestle Brody King and Malakai Black to a no contest to set up the title match. The match ended when King powerbombed Taylor through a ringside table, then Beretta hit King with a chair, while Black hit Beretta with a chair. Cassidy and Buddy Matthews then got involved but The House of Black stood tall at the end.

It was announced on AEW Rampage that Sammy Guevara will face Komander on Wednesday night. This comes after Guevara defeated Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage.

It was also announced that undefeated FTW Champion Hook will continue his battle with The Firm as he defends against Ethan Page. Due to Stokely Hathaway’s absence, Matt Hardy helped Page sign the match contract on Rampage, but he winked at the camera, indicating some sort of swerve.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also see The Acclaimed decide if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society or not.

Below is the updated card for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY:

* Tony Khan will make an important announcement

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defend against Best Friends and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

* Komander vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed will decide if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Champion MJF will celebrate MJF Day

* We will hear from The Blackpool Combat Club

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles

