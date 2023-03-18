Impact Wrestling has announced the ninth match for the upcoming Sacrifice event.

Sacrifice will see Joe Hendry defend his Impact Digital Media Title against Brian Myers. Hendry won the title from Myers on the November 10, 2022 edition of Impact, but Myers never got his contractually-obligated rematch, until now.

Impact wrote in their official preview, “After coming up short in two consecutive Digital Media Title opportunities, Moose enlisted the help of former Digital Media Champion Brian Myers to make Joe Hendry‘s life a living hell. Following a blindside assault in the backstage area, Hendry had revenge on his mind and invoked Myers’ own rematch clause. When Hendry defeated Myers to become Digital Media Champion last year, Myers never received his contractually-obligated rematch – until now. At Sacrifice, Hendry is ready for a fight but will his desire for revenge cost him the Digital Media Championship?”

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

