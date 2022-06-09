The AEW All-Atlantic Title is coming soon.

It was announced during tonight’s Dynamite that the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned with a Fatal 4 Way to be held during the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

AEW noted that the All-Atlantic Title represents the fans watching the world in over 130 countries. International wrestlers will be specifically booked for the tournament to determine the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite match between PAC and Buddy Matthews ended up being the first tournament qualifier, and PAC got the to advance to the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door.

The first round will also include Ethan Page vs. Miro and Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro. NJPW will also hold a qualifying match with participants to be announced. The winners of Page vs. Miro, Black vs. Penta, and the NJPW match, will then join PAC at Forbidden Door for the Fatal 4 Way.

The winner of that Fatal 4 Way will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

For those who missed it, you can click here for an update on the IWGP World Heavyweight Title match at Forbidden Door.

Who do you think should be crowned the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion? How would you like to see the title booked? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the AEW All-Atlantic Title. You can see the Dynamite promos below, along with a look at the title:

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Just announced here on #AEWDynamite: the new All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/TPd7kZbn9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.