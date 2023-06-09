RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation for tonight. Asuka is the red brand champion, but a member of the blue brand roster.

“Tonight on SmackDown, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will have a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation. The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath to see how Asuka reacts and what the new design will look like. Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE noted in their official preview for tonight.

Asuka became RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions in late May. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, is a member of the RAW roster. A championship exchange ceremony has been rumored, but it looks like they are going in a different direction.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.