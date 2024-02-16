The fallout continued after Scott D’Amore was removed from his position as the TNA President. Anthony Cicione has taken over the role, which has left some talent unhappy with the management’s decision.

D’Amore reportedly tried to buy the promotion once he knew the writing regarding his future was on the wall, an attempt made before the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE/ECW star Tommy Dream is the new head of creative, replacing D’Amore in the role.