— Mustafa Ali scored a major victory over Moose at TNA Victory Road 2025, securing the advantage for Order 4 in their upcoming Hardcore War at Bound For Glory 2025.

Ali faced off against the System powerhouse on Friday night, with the match taking a controversial turn during the closing moments. Three dancers from Ali’s entrance distracted the referee, allowing one of them to deliver a low blow to Moose. Ali quickly capitalized to earn the win.

Despite both Order 4 and The System being banned from ringside, the culprit was revealed to be Tasha Steelz in disguise. Thanks to the victory, Order 4 will now enter Hardcore War at Bound For Glory with the crucial numbers advantage.

Kelani Jordan is the new TNA Knockouts Champion, winning the vacant title at Victory Road 2025. The championship was declared vacant at the start of the event when Ash By Elegance announced she was stepping away from in-ring competition.

Jordan and Lei Ying Lee emerged victorious in a battle royal to determine the #1 contenders and faced each other later in the night. Jordan came out on top in the singles match, securing the championship.

This is Jordan’s first reign as Knockouts Champion, having previously held the NXT Women’s North American Championship. With Jordan now holding the Knockouts Title and Trick Williams reigning as TNA World Champion, both of TNA’s top championships are currently in the hands of NXT stars.

.@WWENXT‘s @kelani_wwe and TNA’s @TheLeiYingLee battle to crown a BRAND NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion RIGHT NOW at Victory Road! WATCH #TNAVictoryRoad on TNA+: https://t.co/QtSUgdVwaq Use code VICTORY25 for one free month: https://t.co/d4BBN0U4CA pic.twitter.com/v84WmTZmcE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2025

Frankie Kazarian is back on top, winning the TNA International Championship at Victory Road 2025. Kazarian defeated Steve Maclin at Friday’s TNA+ event to capture the title.

The finish came when El Mesias appeared at ringside, distracting Maclin. After striking Mesias, Maclin turned his attention back to the match, only for Kazarian to land a low blow followed by a slingshot cutter to score the pinfall.

This is Kazarian’s first reign with the championship, ending Maclin’s inaugural 162-day run. Maclin originally won the title in a three-way match against Eric Young and AJ Francis.

And finally, TNA has revealed an updated card for Bound For Glory 2025 following the events of Victory Road. The event is set for October 12th and will air live on PPV and TNA+. You can check out the lineup below:

* TNA World Tag Team Championships Tables Match: The Hardys vs. Team 3D

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell

* Hardcore War: The System vs. Order 4

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, TBD