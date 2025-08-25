WWE NXT: No Mercy is set to return on September 27, live from the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The announcement was made during Sunday night’s WWE NXT: Heatwave pay-per-view event.

🚨🚨🚨 NO MERCY returns on SATURDAY September 27th coming to you LIVE from Fort Lauderdale, FL! Tickets on sale WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/gHdftza9YR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 24, 2025

WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc is set to return on Saturday, October 25th.

This year’s event will be held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The announcement was made during Sunday night’s WWE NXT: Heatwave pay-per-view event.

Halloween in the desert! 🎃#HalloweenHavoc heads to Arizona on SATURDAY October 25th, and tickets are on sale WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/HpgMtMbr5o — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2025



Kicking off the in-ring action at WWE NXT: Heatwave was a Triple Threat match between Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan, with the winner earning a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

In the closing moments, Vice trapped Jordan in a guillotine choke, nearly putting her away. Before Jordan could fade, Parker re-entered and went for her ‘Hipnotic’ finisher. Vice dodged, leaving Parker to connect with Jordan instead. Seizing the opening, Vice quickly rolled up Parker to score the victory and punch her ticket to an NXT Women’s Title match.

The second bout of WWE NXT Heatwave featured the NXT Tag Team Championships, with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defending against DarkState.

Before the bell, DarkState revealed Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin as their representatives. Throughout the contest, Hank and Tank fought off interference from Saquon Shugars and Cutler James, but the numbers game eventually overwhelmed them.

Seizing the opening, Lennox and Griffin connected with the DarkState Doomsday Device to secure the victory and capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Hank and Tank’s reign ended at 128 days, with five successful defenses under their belts.

Reality of Wrestling has announced its next event for September 13th at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.

The promotion revealed that reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams will be making his return at the show.

Williams previously appeared for ROW in 2023, though that appearance was non-wrestling.

The Knockouts World Championship has returned to a full-time TNA talent.

Since July’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, WWE NXT star Jacy Jayne had reigned as the Knockouts Champion while also capturing the NXT Women’s Title. At NXT’s Heatwave pay-per-view, she put her TNA gold on the line in a Triple Threat against Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance, with TNA President Carlos Silva watching from ringside.

Midway through the match, Fatal Influence’s Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley were ejected after Nyx struck Ash during a confrontation with The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and The Personal Concierge).

In the closing moments, Jayne appeared to have victory secured after hitting her finisher on Slamovich, only for The Elegance Brand to pull her from the ring. Ash then capitalized, landing a top-rope senton on Masha to score the three-count and capture the Knockouts World Championship.

Silva was shown at ringside celebrating with fellow TNA executives, as The Elegance Brand now holds both the Knockouts World Championship and the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.