Earlier this month, TNA Wrestling officially added BrandonDoesEverything, widely known as BDE, to its roster, marking a significant step in the content creator–turned–pro wrestler’s in-ring journey. As he adjusts to life inside a nationally televised promotion, BDE says he’s leaning heavily on the advice of seasoned veterans, including Jeff Hardy, to refine the finer points of his craft.

Speaking recently with The Sportster, BDE described his early weeks in TNA as a crash course in timing, crowd awareness, and restraint. “A lot of it comes down to just the little things when I’m in the ring,” he explained. “Learning when to slow down, learning when to speed up, learning when to listen to the crowd.” For someone still relatively new to full-time professional wrestling, those nuances have quickly become the focus.

That education extends beyond bell-to-bell work. From a promo perspective, BDE acknowledged that he’s still very much in development mode. “A lot about promos too,” he noted. “A lot of people have been helping me with that because since I’m so new, there’s still a lot that I have to learn.” One voice in particular has stood out. “Even Jeff Hardy in the back telling me just be as authentic as possible, keep smiling—it’s those things that just build up over time.”

BDE’s mindset, by his own admission, is rooted in incremental improvement rather than instant results. “All I look for is to get 1% better each time I’m out there,” he said. “Eventually, that’ll stockpile and add up over time.” That philosophy mirrors how many veterans in the locker room approach longevity, rather than chasing short-term validation.

Before signing with TNA, BDE built a sizable following outside the ring and first began formal wrestling training in 2019. That progress stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying his return to the squared circle until 2024. The following year saw him make regular appearances across the independent circuit, culminating in a surprise spot in TNA’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. Momentum continued when he made his TNA singles debut one month later against AJ Francis at Turning Point.

Next on the schedule is BDE’s most high-profile test yet, as he’s set to face former TNA World Championship holder Nic Nemeth on Thursday Night iMPACT. Meanwhile, Hardy enters the week fresh off a televised victory over Mustafa Ali, reinforcing his role as both an on-screen competitor and a backstage leader.

There has been growing discussion around how promotions like TNA are blending established names with unconventional newcomers, particularly those arriving with built-in audiences. BDE’s willingness to slow down, absorb feedback, and learn from veterans reflects a locker-room culture that prioritizes development alongside visibility.

Looking ahead, BDE’s upcoming matchups will offer a clearer picture of how quickly those lessons translate under pressure. With experienced mentors guiding him and meaningful opportunities already on the calendar, his early run suggests a long-term investment rather than a short-term experiment.

Transcript: WrestlingInc