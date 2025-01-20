Joe Hendry is your new TNA World Champion.

At Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event, Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth after hitting a fallaway slam.

At one point during the match, Frankie Kazarian tried to get involved in the match as he looked to cash in his Call Your Shot trophy. This was prevented by JBL, who took out Kazarian with a clothesline from hell. Ryan Nemeth also tried to get involved in the match, but JBL took him out with a punch.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

.@FrankieKazarian is ringside with the Call Your Shot Trophy, but @JCLayfield just CLOTHESLINED him straight to hell and took out @ryrynemnem on his way out! Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/o0CmU6kKdW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

Nemeth’s reign comes to an end at 183 days.

Cora Jade made an appearance at Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

Following Masha Slamovich’s win over Rosemary to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship, she was confronted by NXT’s Cora Jade.

The two stood face-to-face in the ring.