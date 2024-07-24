A few additions to the July 25th episode of TNA Impact!

New world champion Nic Nemeth will kick off the broadcast following his huge victory at Slammiversary. Then, Matt Hardy teams up with ABC to battle The System and JDC.

THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV and TNA+! We'll hear from NEW TNA World Champion @NicTNemeth when he kicks off an all new iMPACT! pic.twitter.com/qPdXYtBqzw — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!

-New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth kicks off the broadcast

-Matt Hardy & ABC vs. The System & JDC

-Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance

-AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

-Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin

-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander