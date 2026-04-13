“…and NEW!”

These were the words uttered by the ring announcer following the conclusion of the Casino Gauntlet to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW Dynasty 2026 on Sunday night.

Heading into the show, former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher had to relinquish the title due to injury. This resulted in the announcement of a Casino Gauntlet to crown a new champion.

Tommaso Ciampa and Rush won qualifying matches to earn the first two spots to start off the bout, however when it was all said-and-done, it was former AEW Trios Champion Kevin “The Jet” Knight emerged victorious.

With the win, Kevin Knight is now the brand new TNT Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.