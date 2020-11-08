Darby Allin is your new AEW TNT champion.
The 27-year old rising superstar defeated Cody Rhodes at tonight’s Full Gear pay per view, the first time he’s beaten the American Nightmare since the formation of the promotion. This ends Rhodes’ second reign with the championship after recapturing it from the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee.
