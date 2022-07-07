Wardlow is your new TNT champion.

Mr. Mayhem defeated Scorpion Sky on this evening’s Dynamite in Rochester to capture his first major singles title in AEW, ending Sky’s reign at just under 80 days. The match was fought under street fight rules, with members of American Top Team interfering, but it wasn’t enough to save the former SCU member from a Symphony of Powerbombs.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Massive shoulder tackle by the challenger @RealWardlow! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/oVUGRlf66X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

#AmericanTopTeam take the opportunity to put the boots to a downed @RealWardlow! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xppveckAVK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

How the heck did @RealWardlow kick out of that?! @ScorpioSky is in disbelief! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/3EQS4InNHv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.