WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Seth Rollins is now official for SummerSlam.

After weeks of tension between The Rated R Superstar and The Architect, last week’s show saw Rollins ambush Edge and destroy him in a segment. Edge came to the ring on tonight’s SmackDown and had harsh words for Rollins. Rollins interrupted, live via satellite, and taunted Edge from the big screen. Edge ended up challenging Rollins for SummerSlam, but Rollins said he would have to think it over because he’s got a lot going on right now. The back & forth got heated and personal between the two, which led to Rollins accepting the SummerSlam challenge.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few shots from tonight’s segment on SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

