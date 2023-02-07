The rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is now set for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s RAW saw Lesnar come to the ring for a promo on his Royal Rumble experience and how Lashley eliminated him. He ended up revealing a million-dollar contract for the Lashley vs. Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber, then called Lashley out to sign the contract. Lashley ended up saying things will be done under his terms now, so he’s going to take this contract to his agent, manager, and lawyer to let them look at it, then he will get back to Brock and take it into consideration. Lashley talked some more trash to Lesnar and put a finger on him, then turned to leave. Lesnar grabbed Lashley for a big F5 in the middle of the ring as fans cheered. Lesnar then placed the contract on Lashley, but fans chanted “one more time!” now. Lesnar obliged and delivered one more F5 to Lashley to end the segment.

Lesnar and Lashley had their first match at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event, where Lashley defeated Lesnar to capture the WWE Title. Lesnar then won the rematch at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, with no titles on the line.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

