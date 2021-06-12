SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now set for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX closing segment saw Mysterio call Reigns to the ring for payback after Reigns attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio last week. Rey challenged Reigns to face him at Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell structure. The segment led to Rey attacking Reigns, then Dominik returning out of nowhere to join in. Reigns fought them both and left them laying at ringside as SmackDown went off the air.

There is no word yet on if Reigns’ will be putting his Universal Title on the line in the match.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from tonight’s show-closing segment:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio

May end up being for the Universal Title.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Unconfirmed for HIAC as of this writing.

