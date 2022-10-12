It’s now official that the WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc.

Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose with the title on the line for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event.

As noted, this week’s NXT saw Sonya Deville attack Fyre from the crowd after her win over Jacy Jayne. Deville, Jayne and Gigi Dolin then put Fyre through the announce table and Deville said she came to NXT because despite their past differences, she and Rose are still best friends. The storyline is that Rose was abducted by Fyre last week, but Rose is away right now due to her brother’s passing. Deville then revealed that she will be waiting in the ring for Fyre next week but if she chooses to show up, she won’t make it to Halloween Havoc.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Halloween Havoc.

