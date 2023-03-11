Several big matches have been added to the Impact Wrestling x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view.

A Six-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Title has been announced with Trey Miguel defending the title against NJPW’s Kevin Knight, Clark Connors and Rocky Romero, plus Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian from Impact. To make it to this Six-Way Scramble, Miguel must retain his title at Sacrifice on Friday, March 24, against an opponent to be hand-picked by Impact Directory of Authority Santino Marella.

The other big title match announced for Multiverse Unlimited will see The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin defend their Impact World Tag Team Titles against three other teams – Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, plus The Motor City Machine Guns, who are the current NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions and the GCW World Tag Team Champions. The Guns’ NJPW Strong titles will not be on the line in this Fatal 4 Way.

It was also announced that two NJPW title holders will do battle as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA takes on NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki in a non-title bout.

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as a part of WrestleCon, and during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The event will air live on FITE at 11pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Josh Alexander

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki

