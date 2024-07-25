Last night’s AEW Blood & Guts special saw the surprise re-debut of Kamille, who attacked Britt Baker and aligned herself with Mercedes Moné.

Today, it ha been revealed that the former NWA women’s champion filed to trademark her nickname, ‘The Brickhouse Kamille,’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It was put in on July 24th.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer

As a reminder, Kamille was signed by AEW back in February, but has been busy shooting a movie. She became an official free agent at the beginning of the year.