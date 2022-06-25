Former WWE superstar Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt and The Fiend, recently filed to trademark the term “WYATT 6” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term is Rotunda’s current handle on Twitter, and may indicate his new moniker in the pro-wrestling industry.

The former WWE champion and two-time Universal champion made the filing on June 21st through attorney Michael E. Dockins, and “is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Rotunda’s last match was against Randy Orton on night one of WrestleMania 37. As a reminder…he was released from his WWE contract back in the summer of 2021.

