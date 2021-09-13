AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, recently filed to trademark the term “Superkliq” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The former tag team champions filed for the term on September 8th. Check out a summary of what that entails in the details below. (H/T PW Insider)

G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.