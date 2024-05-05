Tanga Loa made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s WWE Backlash France and helped his brother, Tama Tonga, as well as Solo Sikoa defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Loa turning up shocked the WWE Universe as many expected the debut of Jacob Fatu, who is still expected to join The Bloodline at some point. However, it appears Loa will be a main stay in WWE.

WWE recently filed to trademark Loa’s name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made recently for entertainment and merchandise purposes. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.

Loa previously competed for WWE as Camacho.