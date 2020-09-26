On September 14th WWE applied to trademark the term “Bella Glam,” which has been used multiple times on Hall of Famer Nikki and Brie Bella’s self-care Youtube channel. Details of what is included with the trademark can be found below.

IC 003. US 001 004 006 050 051 052. G & S: Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap, bath oil, beauty creams, body lotion, body sprays, cologne, perfume, cosmetic preparations, cosmetics, cotton balls for cosmetic purposes, detergents for household use, eye make-up, face powder, hair care preparations, shampoos, hand lotions, hand soap, body soap, lipstick, lip gloss, lotions for face and body care, make-up for the face and body, mouthwash, nail polish, scented oils, toothpaste.

The legendary Undertaker was a recent guest on the GAMINGbible channel to discuss his strategy for the battle royal elimination game “Fall Guys.” The Deadman explains that due to the characters being difficult to control he would just use their own interia against them. Check it out below.