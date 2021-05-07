El Jefe’s new moniker has potentially been revealed.

Major League Wrestling recently applied to trademark the term Cesar Duran, a name that is going to be used for the former Dario Cueto, who is best known for his role in Lucha Underground.

The character made a surprise cameo at the end of this past Wednesday’s edition of Fusion, a spoiler that MLW kept a secret by not sending out screeners prior to the broadcast airing. PW Insider reports that the promotion will share a storyline reason for the name change, as the backstage reason is most likely them not owning the IP on the Cueto name.

If you missed it…the full episode of Fusion with El Jefe’s cameo can be watched below, which also features Myron Reed recapturing the MLW Middleweight championship from former WWE superstar Lio Rush.