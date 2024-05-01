WWE recently filed to trademark the term ‘Cutler James’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The name will be used by NXT star Jonah Niesenbaum, who previously wrestled as Duke and was featured on WWE: Next Gen. He last competed at the April 30th NXT Level Up tapings, which will air later this week.

The filing was made on April 29th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.