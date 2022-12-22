AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the category of a “pro-wrestling exhibition.” While not confirmed, this is most likely going to be used for an event name, though it is unknown if it will be for a television special similar to “Winter Is Coming,” or a major pay-per-view event.

The filing was made on December 19th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.