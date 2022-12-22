AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the category of a “pro-wrestling exhibition.” While not confirmed, this is most likely going to be used for an event name, though it is unknown if it will be for a television special similar to “Winter Is Coming,” or a major pay-per-view event.
The filing was made on December 19th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.
Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and wrestling multimedia entertainment event content; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment via a website; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.
