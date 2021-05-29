WWE recently filed for two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The requests put in were for the names “Trey Baxter,” and “Carmelo Hayes.” It is not currently known who these names will be paired with, but the filing, which was made on May 26th, were registered with the intention of covering entertainment services.

Check out the full details of the filing below.

Mark For: TREY BAXTER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

